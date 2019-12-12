Sabah announces additional public holiday on Christmas Eve

KOTA KINABALU - The state government has announced an additional public holiday in Sabah on Dec 24 to give those celebrating Christmas more time to return home and celebrate the holidays.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pic) announced this during the Kota Kinabalu Christmas Celebration 2019 at Padang Merdeka downtown on Wednesday night (Dec 11).

He said that this will be practiced annually, starting this year.

"We have endorsed this at the state cabinet level earlier this morning, so I am making an official announcement of two public holidays on Dec 24 and 25. This is a testament that we respect all cultures and religions, and want the harmony in Sabah be continued," he said to the applause of thousands who attended the event.

