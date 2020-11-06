Sabah Chief Minister Shafie ready to fight bid to topple government

KOTA KINABALU - Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pic) is ready to fight any attempt to topple his state government.

The Chief Minister said they would not tolerate any effort by the Opposition to create chaos within the state in a bid to take over the government.

He warned his opponents not to create chaos at the expense of public order and peace.

"Don't turn the state upside down. You want to create chaos, you want to fight? I'll fight you guys, " he said after receiving face masks and hand sanitisers donated by China.

Shafie said the Warisan-led state government, which holds 47 of the 65 seats in the assembly, was prepared to face any enticement and threat by those trying to grab power in Sabah.

Expressing surprise at former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman's acquittal of 46 money-laundering and graft charges on Tuesday, Shafie said the state government still had the majority.

"What tools will they be using? We can't stop them as politicians. They have a lot of money.

"So, they can entice our people with money and posts but don't tell me that the MACC won't notice, " he said, referring to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Shafie said he was aware of attempts to "buy" assemblymen and MPs, adding that many of his people were facing harassment but was confident that they would not buckle under pressure.

"We are solid together, " he said.

On the graft investigation into his Cabinet minister Datuk Peter Anthony, Shafie described the timing as suspicious but said he would allow the law to run its course.

Over the past few weeks, the state government has faced continuous talk on social media of imminent crossovers by its assemblymen and parliamentarians.

So far, all its assemblymen and nine MPs, including Shafie, have denied it.

In a statement, the MPs have also described as "baseless and entirely false" a Malay daily report that they were expected to jump ship following the withdrawal of corruption charges against Musa.

Shafie said he hoped that everyone would focus on Covid-19 and economic issues for the people's well-being and not worry about political issues.

"We just want to run the state and country properly for the benefit of the people, " he said.