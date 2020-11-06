Sabah minister expected to be charged over land deal

KOTA KINABALU - Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony is expected to be charged in court today in connection with his role in the 2014 Risda land deal in Sabah's Tongod area.

Peter, a staunch ally of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, told reporters that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had issued a warrant to him to appear at the Kota Kinabalu court.

Peter believes he will be charged under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

"I will appear and face the charges. I will prove my innocence as I believe this is a politically motivated case, " he told reporters after he was called in by the Sabah MACC office yesterday.

It is learnt that Peter was arrested when he arrived at the MACC office before he was issued the warrant.

On Tuesday, he was grilled by investigators looking into a case involving the award of RM1.5 billion (S$489 million) direct contracts to three road maintenance companies.

He told reporters that the investigation was about road concessions.

He said the Risda case was an old one which he believed was sorted out previously.

Peter was quizzed in 2017 for his involvement in the RM155 million Risda deal when he was a businessman at that time.

Prior to the 2018 general election, Peter and Shafie were among Parti Warisan Sabah members who were remanded in connection with investigations into rural development projects.

Shafie was the Rural Development Minister in the Barisan Nasional Cabinet at the time.