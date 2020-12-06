Sabah Minister faces 5 charges for money laundering

KOTA KINABALU - State Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony has claimed trial to five money laundering charges involving RM8.75 million (S$2.85 million) at the Sessions Court here.

In the first and second charges under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, he was accused of indirectly laundering RM1.75 million on July 25, 2014, and receiving RM2 million on Aug 4 that year.

The third, fourth and fifth charges are under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

He was accused of receiving RM500,000 on Sept 5, 2014; RM400,000 on Dec 7, 2015; and RM4.1mil between Nov 20, 2015, and Jan 18, 2016.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib applied for a RM1 million bail with two sureties.

He also suggested that Peter's passport be surrendered to the court and for him to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office in Kota Kinabalu once a month.

Peter was represented by counsels Luke Ressa Balang, Martin Tommy, Cedric Choo and Datuk Douglas Lind.

Luke suggested that bail be fixed at RM100,000 with two sureties.

He also suggested for Peter to report to the MACC office once every six months.

Sessions judge Abu Bakar Manat set bail at RM500,000 with local sureties and directed that Peter report to the MACC office every two months.

His passport was surrendered to the court.

Peter was escorted into the courtroom by MACC officials at about 8.15am.

He looked calm as his supporters began arriving by the dozens from 7am outside the court complex.

Re-mention of the case was fixed for Aug 4.

Peter, a Parti Warisan Sabah vice-president, is a staunch loyalist of party president and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Prior to the fourteenth general election in 2018, Peter and Shafie were among Warisan party members who had been arrested and remanded in connection with graft investigations into rural development projects.

Shafie was Rural Development Minister under the Barisan Nasional administration then.