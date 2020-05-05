Sabah is sticking to May 12 for businesses to resume, says Chief Minister

KOTA KINABALU - Sabah will keep to the timeline of May 12 to gradually open up economic sectors, says Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

The Chief Minister said the state could not just allow economic activities to resume all of a sudden, despite the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

"I hope the Federal Government will consult the respective state governments with their decisions first and not inform us through the media.

"Even (United States President) Donald Trump consulted his state governors, " he told reporters on Tuesday (May 5).

Shafie was asked to comment on the Federal Government's statements that all states must abide by the conditional MCO under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342).

International Trade and Industries Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Azmin Ali said the states that did not follow the conditional MCO to open up most sectors of the economy from May 4 (Monday) could face lawsuits from the industry players.

The fourth phase of the MCO ends on May 12.

"This is not the time to talk about the law. What we are trying to do is to save lives.

"We can find ways to revive the economy, but when a life is lost, it cannot be replaced.

"What if someone dies from Covid-19 and the family sues us? I'm more afraid of people dying from the disease, " he said.

Earlier, Shafie witnessed the presentation of medical equipment, including Covid-19 testing kits donated by Osimal Foundation, MSIC Life Insurance Berhad and Caring Pharmacy to the state Health director Datuk Christina Rundi.

He said the spirit of Act 342 was to protect the people from fatal diseases and the state was working within the framework.

Shafie said it was important for the Federal Government to consult the states on the ground implementation, as most state governments were already working on a time frame set by the Prime Minister.

"You must first carry out consultations with us. We are the ones who are going to implement the decision, " he said, adding that the Federal Government might not be aware of the issues on the ground.

He said the state needed time to open the economy and find a balance in relation to public safety.

Shafie added that Sabah has already opened up several sectors including food and plantation, and were also helping to provide credit for SMEs and small businesses.

"We are not tightening, but will continue to look at the sectors in phases and open it after May 12 in stages, " he said.

