Sabah's 10 latest Covid-19 cases breached home quarantine

KOTA KINABALU - Sabah's 10 latest Covid-19 patients breached their home quarantine after returning to the state, says Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

The Sabah Health Department director said the 10 people, two of whom were students, one a child and the rest being workers in Peninsular Malaysia, did not abide by the home quarantine order after returning home.

"This is making the number of contacts bigger and harder to trace," she said in a statement issued late on Monday (May 11).

She said seven of the 10 cases were detected upon arrival at Kota Kinabalu and Tawau airports, while the other three were detected at the last screening point at the Sandakan Airport.

Dr Rundi urged the public, especially those who had just returned to Sabah, to follow instructions and abide by the rules.

"For those who have to be out working or attending to urgent matters, please practise social distancing, keep clean at all times and practise high hygiene standards," she advised.

She said some may see these routines as troublesome, but it was the least the public could do to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Sabah's Covid-19 cases have reached 327 with four deaths as of May 11.

