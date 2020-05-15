Sack me according to party constitution, says Mahathir

PETALING JAYA - Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he is willing to be sacked as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman but this must follow party constitution, adding that he must be invited to the party supreme leadership council (MPT) meeting to have his say.

Ulasan saya susulan dari Notis Mesyuarat MPT tanpa agenda yang dikeluarkan Setiausaha Kerja BERSATU pada 10hb Mei lalu dan kemudiannya ditangguhkan. Posted by Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

In a video uploaded on his Facebook page, the Bersatu chairman and former prime minister said there was a gross violation of party constitution in the recent attempt to sack him from his party.

He said an MPT meeting was called without inviting him and his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, who is Bersatu deputy president.

"I am willing to be sacked. But it must follow party constitution. Invite me.

"When Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was sacked from Umno (in 1998) when I was the party president, he was invited to attend the supreme council meeting.

"Before the supreme council sacked Anwar, he was given a chance to have his say, " Dr Mahathir said.

He reminded Bersatu president and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that according to the party constitution, only the chairman could call an MPT meeting unless he was unwell or abroad.

Dr Mahathir said this in response to a recent MPT meeting notice that was sent to all office bearers except the chairman and deputy president. The meeting originally scheduled for May 11 was, however, deferred.

"Even the agenda was not mentioned in the meeting notice. The motion should be specified, " he added.

Dr Mahathir said even if the agenda was to sack him, procedures should go in accordance with the party constitution.