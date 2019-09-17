Sangkar earns $3.4m after 17 days in Malaysian cinemas

Sangkar has earned RM10.3million (S$3.4million) since opening at cinemas on Aug 29.

The film starring Zul Ariffin and Remy Ishak, tells of two MMA fighters who are trying to make a name in the ring.

However, one guy goes a little overboard that his opponent ends up in a hospital.

Sangkar does not only feature Zul and Remy fighting MMA-style in the ring, it also has cameos from actual sportsmen including English MMA fighter James "Sledgehammer" McSweeney, One Championship athlete Saiful "The Vampire" Merican, KL-based Uzbekistan boxer Davron Kuronboev and Malaysian bodybuilding icon Terry Gallyot.

At an interview to promote the film, actor Zul said that if the film is received well there are plans for a sequel.

He told Star2.com: "We have talked about (the sequel); it's not that hard. The challenge is the first film. This has to be a hit first for us to continue."

While the amount earned in 17 days is impressive, Sangkar did not beat the record held by Munafik 2 which got RM21.6million in just four days.

Munafik 2 was also released during the Merdeka period: Aug 29, 2018.