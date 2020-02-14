Sarawak records 4 new suspected Covid-19 cases

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Sharon Ling
The Star/Asia News Network

KUCHING - Sarawak recorded four new patients under investigation (PUI) cases of the Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) on Thursday (Feb 13), the state disaster management committee said.

It said two cases were reported in Miri Hospital, while the other two were in Sibu Hospital and the Sarawak General Hospital here respectively.

This brings the cumulative total of PUI cases in Sarawak to 80 since Jan 10.

The majority are Malaysians (59 cases), 18 Chinese nationals, one Thai, one Indonesian and one Canadian.

Of the total, 64 tested negative and 16 are waiting for their results.

As of noon Wednesday (Feb 12), the Health Department screened 5,095 arrivals at the state's airports, as well as land and sea entry points.

The department advised those who have returned from China to seek immediate medical treatment if they experience fever, cough and breathing difficulties within 14 days.

They must also inform the doctors treating them of their travel history.

All doctors are to report any suspected cases to the nearest respective divisional or district health office or contact the department's Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre at cprc@sarawak.gov.my or 082-443 248.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

More about
coronavirus Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics malaysia

