Saudi royal family not likely to appear in court, Najib tells court

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Najib Razak told the High Court that it will be difficult to get a member of the Saudi royal family to testify in his defence about the RM2.6 billion (S$863 million) donation he purportedly received from them between 2011 and 2014.

The former prime minister, who was being cross-examined by lead prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram at the SRC International Sdn Bhd trial yesterday, was asked if the donation could be confirmed by any member of the royal family.

Sithambaram: I put it to you, since day one, you knew as a fact that these monies never came from the Saudi royal family.

Najib: I disagree because some of the monies came directly from the Saudi Ministry of Finance.

Sithambaram: Unfortunately, none of the Saudi royal family would come to court and confirm this, correct?

Najib: Well, it is difficult to have them come to court.

Sithambaram then suggested that it was also convenient for the defence not to call the Saudi royal family to court to maintain his story, to which Najib disagreed.

Najib also said he did not know who was the owner of Tanore Finance Corp, which was the recipient of the US$620 million (S$837 million) funds that he had returned.

Sithambaram: I put it to you that Tanore does not belong to the Saudi royal family.

Najib: I cannot confirm.