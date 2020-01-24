Saudi royal family not likely to appear in court, Najib tells court

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.
PHOTO: Reuters
Nurbaiti Hamdan
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Najib Razak told the High Court that it will be difficult to get a member of the Saudi royal family to testify in his defence about the RM2.6 billion (S$863 million) donation he purportedly received from them between 2011 and 2014.

The former prime minister, who was being cross-examined by lead prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram at the SRC International Sdn Bhd trial yesterday, was asked if the donation could be confirmed by any member of the royal family.

Sithambaram: I put it to you, since day one, you knew as a fact that these monies never came from the Saudi royal family.

Najib: I disagree because some of the monies came directly from the Saudi Ministry of Finance.

Sithambaram: Unfortunately, none of the Saudi royal family would come to court and confirm this, correct?

Najib: Well, it is difficult to have them come to court.

Sithambaram then suggested that it was also convenient for the defence not to call the Saudi royal family to court to maintain his story, to which Najib disagreed.

Najib also said he did not know who was the owner of Tanore Finance Corp, which was the recipient of the US$620 million (S$837 million)  funds that he had returned.

Sithambaram: I put it to you that Tanore does not belong to the Saudi royal family.

Najib: I cannot confirm.

Sithambaram: In hindsight, instead of asking (fugitive financier Low Taek Jho) Jho Low to whom the money was sent, would it not be more prudent to check with the donor?

Najib: I did not check because Jho Low was the conduit of the royal family.

Sithambaram: It is a very large sum of money. Wouldn't it be more prudent to check with the person who wrote you the letter?

Najib: No, because Jho Low was nominated by the royal family because he was dealing with Prince (Faisal) Al Turki at that time.

Sithambaram: How do you know this as a fact? Did the royalty put both of you in a room and told you that Jho Low is their nominee?

Najib: No, I know it as a fact.

The court was also told that the defence team would consider calling former Attorney General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali to testify.

This was mentioned when the prosecution raised the events surrounding the appointment of Apandi as the AG in July 2015.

Najib was referred to a press statement issued by Apandi which cleared him of wrongdoings related to SRC International, a subsidiary of 1MDB.

Sithambaram: I put it to you, despite the statement by the then-AG, you have abused your position as Finance Minister and Prime Minister by taking part in the decision to provide the two government guarantees.

Najib: I disagree.

Sithambaram: From the bank statements and all the evidence, it is clear that RM42 million from SRC had gone into your account with your knowledge.

Najib: I disagree.

Sithambaram: Are you calling Apandi as a witness in this case?

Najib: We are considering the matter.

The Pekan MP is facing seven charges - three for criminal breach of trust, one for abuse of power and three for money laundering involving SRC funds totalling RM42 million.

The hearing before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues on Feb 3.

