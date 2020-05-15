School bus drivers in Malaysia to receive aid

PETALING JAYA - A special recovery package to help school bus drivers who are facing financial difficulty will be announced this month, says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

"To the school bus operators, the government hears you.

"Give us a few more days and within this month, we will announce the details of the special recovery package, " the Transport Minister said on his Facebook page yesterday. He said discussions were underway with the Finance Minister on the package.

"I realised that many parents are still helping their children's school bus and van drivers by continuing to make regular payments, which is through a mutual agreement, " he said.

Dr Wee said the Land Public Transport Agency has been instructed to issue a special temporary licence (LPS) to allow school bus drivers and operators to ferry factory workers.

He said they were also studying the feasibility of granting LPS for school buses to be temporary shuttles for public transport stations and school vans for food and parcel delivery during the conditional movement control order (MCO) period.

"With these measures, hopefully it will help to allay some of the financial pressure faced by school bus operators and help the economy regenerate as we begin the recovery process from the Covid-19 pandemic, " he said.

Separately, Dr Wee thanked Yulong Bioenergy Technology Sdn Bhd for donating 30,000 face masks to Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC).

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Yulong Bioenergy representative David Dong for generously contributing the items to TAR UC. These face masks will be distributed to the administration staff and students, " he said.

Dong presented the items to TAR UC president Prof Dr Lee Sze Wei, while Dr Wee, TAR UC Board of Governors chairman Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and Board of Trustees member Tan Sri Lau Yin Pin witnessed the handover.

In line with the MCO and online learning promoted by the Higher Education Ministry, Dr Wee said TAR UC was currently conducting online lessons for students.

"Although the conditional MCO may end on June 9, the health and safety of TAR UC students and staff remain our priority.

"Teaching will be conducted online to reduce any large gathering of students. Only courses that require experiments or hands-on experience will be conducted in the campus, " said Dr Wee.

"TAR UC will make the appropriate arrangements based on the government's instructions."

