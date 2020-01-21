School in Sabah closed after 6 pupils test positive for H1N1 influenza

KOTA KINABALU - A primary school in Sabah, Malaysia will temporarily close after six of its pupils tested positive for the H1N1 flu virus.

The SK Stella Maris will be closed from Wednesday (Jan 22) to Tuesday, following a directive from the Kota Kinabalu Health Department.

Sabah Health and People's Wellbeing Minister Frankie Poon said on Tuesday the issue was not serious and that closing the school temporarily was just one way to handle the situation.

"I have only heard about this over the last hour, so I cannot provide more details on the background of the pupils. It is not an epidemic," said Datuk Poon.

He added that the ministry does not want the disease to spread with the Chinese New Year celebrations just around the corner.

"We have sent the pupils involved home. It is not fatal unless those infected have serious health complications. They just need to go back and rest, wash their hands often and wear face masks," he said when met after attending an event on Tuesday.