School van runs over and kills 7-year-old student in Malaysia, driver alleged to have no license

A regular drop-off by the school van turned into a tragedy after a Year One student was ran over by the vehicle on Friday (Nov 12).

Berita Harian Malaysia reported that a seven-year-old girl from Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, Selangor, died in the accident.

According to Sepang District Deputy Chief Md Noor Aehwan Mohammad, the incident occurred 10 minutes past noon. The victim suffered head injuries and died while receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Initial investigations found that the school van was driven by a 31-year-old woman and she had just dropped the students off at a kindergarten.

The driver allegedly does not have a driving license.

The District Deputy Chief added: "The hospital's medical officer confirmed the girl's death and her body was sent to Putrajaya Hospital for an autopsy. The driver's statement was recorded and the case is currently being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987."

A 85-second clip of the incident made its rounds on social media over the weekend. Viewer discretion is advised as the video contains sensitive content.

In the footage, the young girl walked in front of the van to enter the kindergarten. However, the driver accelerated at the same time, running over her. The van pulled up and the driver ran out to call for help.

A woman was seen running in and out of the property while children ran out to see what the commotion was.

On Nov 13, Malaysia's Minister for Transport Wee Ka Siong uploaded a post on Facebook to extend his condolences to the girl's family.

Luluh hati mendapat berita mengenai seorang murid Tahun Satu yang maut dilanggar van di Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi semalam. Takziah buat ahli keluarganya. Semoga rohnya dicucuri rahmat. Posted by Wee Ka Siong on Friday, November 12, 2021

"Heartbreaking to hear news of a Year One student who died after being hit by a van in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi yesterday," Wee wrote.

In 2018, a five-year-old girl was killed after she was run over by a school van twice in Johor Bahru. She succumbed to her injuries and died in the hospital soon after.

