Schools closed in several Malaysian states, face masks distributed to students amid worsening air quality

KLANG - Amid the worsening air quality, a total of 29 schools in Selangor will be closed on Friday (Sept 13).

On Thursday, 45 schools in Selangor and Pahang were ordered closed while 100,000 face masks will be distributed to students in Penang.

Earlier, five schools in Johan Setia area in Klang district were ordered closed due to the escalating Air Pollutant Index (API) and a directive has been issued to close 16 schools in Rompin, Pahang.

The five schools ordered closed in Johan Setia are SK Jalan Kebun, SMK Jalan Kebun, SK Kampung Johan Setia, SK Bukit Naga and SK Kampung Pendamar.