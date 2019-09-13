Schools closed in several Malaysian states, face masks distributed to students amid worsening air quality

KLANG - Amid the worsening air quality, a total of 29 schools in Selangor will be closed on Friday (Sept 13).
On Thursday, 45 schools in Selangor and Pahang were ordered closed while 100,000 face masks will be distributed to students in Penang.
Earlier, five schools in Johan Setia area in Klang district were ordered closed due to the escalating Air Pollutant Index (API) and a directive has been issued to close 16 schools in Rompin, Pahang.
The five schools ordered closed in Johan Setia are SK Jalan Kebun, SMK Jalan Kebun, SK Kampung Johan Setia, SK Bukit Naga and SK Kampung Pendamar.
The Selangor Education Department has also directed other schools to close if the API exceeds 200. According to a statement issued by the department, any school in an area with API readings above 200, the administration shall take action as stated in the Education Ministry (MOE) circular No. 1/2019 by immediately closing the institution until the situation improves. "The school closures will not affect the execution of examinations, including public examinations, which will continue as scheduled.
