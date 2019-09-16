Schools in three Johor districts remain closed

Students cover their faces with masks at a school as haze shrouds Kuala Lumpur, on Sept 13, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - Schools in the three haze-hit districts - Pontian, Muar and Tangkak - will remain closed until the air quality improves.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the schools in these districts would be closed until the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings for the areas were less than 200.

"The public should wear face masks when they are out of their offices or homes to safeguard themselves from any illnesses relating from the haze, " he said after officiating the state level Rukun Negara appreciation programme held at SMK Tasek Utara here.

State Tourism, Women, Family, and Community Development Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung said many tourists visiting Johor were staying indoors due to the haze.

"Quite a number of tourists have also headed to Desaru for the Johor Bike Week and for the beaches as the area recorded a lower API reading."

It was reported that the worsening haze situation in Johor has led to the closure of over 300 schools and kindergartens in Muar, Tangkak and Pontian, affecting about 90,000 students after the API was recorded at very unhealthy levels.State Education Department director Azman Adnan said the Education Ministry stated that if the API reading was more than 200, all schools in the area or district should be closed down immediately.

Unlike the central states, the weekend rest days in Johor are Fridays and Saturdays while Sunday is a working day.

API readings on the Department of Environment's (DOE) website showed an increase of API levels in the state.

As at 6pm, Tangkak is the worst-hit place with API of 249, followed by Segamat (170), Batu Pahat (166), Kluang (132), Larkin (125), Pasir Gudang (94), Pengerang (74), and Kota Tinggi (70).

