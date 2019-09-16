Schools in three Johor districts remain closed

JOHOR BARU - Schools in the three haze-hit districts - Pontian, Muar and Tangkak - will remain closed until the air quality improves.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the schools in these districts would be closed until the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings for the areas were less than 200.

"The public should wear face masks when they are out of their offices or homes to safeguard themselves from any illnesses relating from the haze, " he said after officiating the state level Rukun Negara appreciation programme held at SMK Tasek Utara here.

State Tourism, Women, Family, and Community Development Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung said many tourists visiting Johor were staying indoors due to the haze.