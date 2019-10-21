Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL

A screengrab of the video.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Jo Timbuong
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - A security guard was attacked for clamping a car that was illegally parked in a parking spot reserved for disabled drivers.

Wangsa Maju OCPD Supt Rajab Ahad said the attacker, a 24-year-old man believed to be from Terengganu, had allegedly hit the security guard with a golf club to show his dissatisfaction over the security guard's action.

"The security guard, who is a foreign national, was left bleeding from his right arm and ear. He later received treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur," Supt Rajab said.

He said that in the 1.30pm incident on Sunday (Oct 20), the security guard was doing his rounds when he saw a grey car parked at the reserved spot at KL Traders Square in Jalan Gombak.

He clamped the car before he was approached by two men about half-an-hour later.

One of them requested for the clamp to be removed but the security guard informed him that he had to pay a fine at the management office for the offence.

The men also tried to break the clamp and one of them grew angry when the security guard tried to stop them.

"The same man then took a golf club from the car's bonnet and hit the security guard on the arm and face. The other man tried to stop him from doing so," he said.

Passers-by also recorded the incident and posted a video of it on social media, which has since gone viral.

Police have since arrested the attacker, who has a previous record for a drug offence.

The case is being investigated for causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

More about
malaysia assault arrested

TRENDING

About 10 involved in fight in Tanjong Pagar, with one allegedly using a knife
About 10 involved in fight in Tanjong Pagar, with one allegedly using a knife
Workers&#039; Party chief Pritam Singh, PA grassroots adviser spar over allegation of &#039;double standards&#039;
Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh, PA grassroots adviser spar over allegation of 'double standards'
Superyacht linked to 1MDB and Jho Low up for sale again
Superyacht linked to 1MDB and Jho Low up for sale again
Police looking into another Telegram chat group allegedly circulating obscene materials
Police looking into SharingIsCaring chat group allegedly circulating obscene materials
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
Two teens in SG Nasi Lemak case each get another charge
Two teens in SG Nasi Lemak case each get another charge
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
Orchard Towers killing: Sole woman in case cries after murder charge reduced to assault
Orchard Towers killing: Sole woman in case cries after murder charge reduced to assault
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that&#039;s just for the cheapest room
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that's just for the cheapest room
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

She&#039;ll find you your ideal partner but don&#039;t ask her for a virgin
She'll find you your ideal partner but don't ask her for a virgin
4 overseas medical procedures that Singaporeans go abroad for: How much can you really save?
4 overseas medical procedures that Singaporeans go abroad for: How much can you really save?
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
Cruises from Singapore (2019) - how much do Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises, and Princess Cruises cost?
Cruises from Singapore (2019) - how much do Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises, and Princess Cruises cost?

Home Works

House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Li Ronghao laments he&#039;s old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Li Ronghao laments he's old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there&#039;s a catch
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch

SERVICES