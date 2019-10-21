Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL

KUALA LUMPUR - A security guard was attacked for clamping a car that was illegally parked in a parking spot reserved for disabled drivers.

Wangsa Maju OCPD Supt Rajab Ahad said the attacker, a 24-year-old man believed to be from Terengganu, had allegedly hit the security guard with a golf club to show his dissatisfaction over the security guard's action.

"The security guard, who is a foreign national, was left bleeding from his right arm and ear. He later received treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur," Supt Rajab said.

He said that in the 1.30pm incident on Sunday (Oct 20), the security guard was doing his rounds when he saw a grey car parked at the reserved spot at KL Traders Square in Jalan Gombak.

He clamped the car before he was approached by two men about half-an-hour later.

One of them requested for the clamp to be removed but the security guard informed him that he had to pay a fine at the management office for the offence.

The men also tried to break the clamp and one of them grew angry when the security guard tried to stop them.

"The same man then took a golf club from the car's bonnet and hit the security guard on the arm and face. The other man tried to stop him from doing so," he said.

Passers-by also recorded the incident and posted a video of it on social media, which has since gone viral.

Police have since arrested the attacker, who has a previous record for a drug offence.

The case is being investigated for causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means under Section 324 of the Penal Code.