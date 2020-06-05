Selangor Chief Minister: We need not fully comply with govt's CMCO requisites

SHAH ALAM - The Selangor state government has the legal right to not fully comply with the Federal Government's conditional movement control order (MCO) requisites, says Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The decision to not fully open up certain business sectors was within the ambit and jurisdiction allowed by the law, he added.

Amirudin said the Selangor state government's decision to not fully comply with the conditional MCO was made after taking into consideration various aspects, and after discussions with relevant state authorities.

Although the Selangor government complied with most of the Federal Government's conditional MCO requisites, it did not allow restaurants and eateries to be fully operational.

Amirudin said the decision was made in the best interest of the state's people and their livelihood.

"We have to be cautious and careful as after flattening the curve, we cannot be complacent as this may create big clusters such as the Sri Petaling (tabligh) cluster,'' said Amirudin.

He said the Covid-19 virus was still very much around, and hence there was a need to find a balance between protecting lives and safeguarding livelihoods.

Amirudin added it was also crucial to initiate a post-MCO soft landing as opposed to a crash landing.

The Mentri Besar was answering questions pertaining to a recent statement made by International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali that all states must comply with the conditional MCO.

Azmin also said industry players from the business sector could initiate legal action against the state for not complying with the conditional MCO and opening up businesses.

On this, Amirudin said the state government had a good working relationship and communication with the business entities in Selangor.

"They (industry players) can also relay their concerns to us through Selangor's agencies and bodies.''

However, Amirudin added, industry players may take action but Malaysia was a constitutional monarchy administrated by laws.

"This (decision on conditional MCO) is within our jurisdiction,'' reiterated Amirudin.

Meanwhile, state exco Datuk Teng Chang Khim said: "It is crystal clear that under Para 4 of the State List of the Ninth Schedule under the Federal Constitution, local government is under the jurisdiction of the state government while under the Concurrent List of the same schedule, public health, sanitation and prevention of diseases are under the concurrent jurisdiction of the federal and the state government."

He added the state government strongly believed businesses that may have been slightly affected by the additional conditions imposed by the local government also share the concerns and understanding of the common social responsibility of shielding the people from the Covid-19 pandemic.