Selangor cops cripple prostitution syndicate

PETALING JAYA - Police crippled a prostitution ring in Subang Jaya that is believed to have lured customers over the Internet in the past month.

A team from the Selangor Secret Societies, Gambling and Vice (D7) Division led by staff officer Deputy Supt Azmi Shukor arrested five foreign women who were believed to have been exploited by the syndicate to offer sexual services at a hotel in Subang Jaya.

"We believe the syndicate has been active for a month around Subang Jaya and is headed by a local man," he said.

It is learnt that clients could make a reservation through a website and the syndicate would maintain contact with clients through Whatsapp and WeChat.

The women are also believed to have been given a room each at the hotel, paid for by the syndicate.

It is also learnt that they were paid between RM310 (S$102) and RM2,000 for their services and most of their clients were local men.

Police searched the hotel at around 4pm Wednesday (May 13) and arrested the women, aged between 24 and 35, who were in their rooms.

There were no clients when the raid was conducted.

The team also seized condoms, lubricants, mobile phones, hotel access cards and RM2,500 in cash.

The women were taken to the USJ 8 police station for questioning and the case is being investigated for prostitution as well as immigration offences including abusing their social visit passes.

Police are also tracing the whereabouts of the mastermind behind the syndicate.