Select students can return to campus, says Malaysia's Higher Education Ministry

PETALING JAYA - Postgraduate students required to conduct research on campus can resume their work with immediate effect.

However, this is confined to those who need to be physically present in laboratories, workshops, design studios or need to use specific equipment available only on campus.

In a statement yesterday, the Higher Education Ministry said these students could return to campus despite the conditional movement control order (MCO).

It said another five groups of higher education students would be allowed to return to campus in stages after the conditional MCO, scheduled to end on June 9, between July 1 and Oct 1.

The ministry said certificate, diploma and Bachelor's degree final year and final semester students who need to perform clinical work or have access to specific facilities could show up at their respective campuses on July 1.

"Final semester and final year students who do not have proper Internet access, and are not in a conducive environment for online teaching and learning, can return to campus as early as July 1, " it said.

Special needs students in technical vocational education and training courses at polytechnics and community colleges who require face-to-face lessons could return as early as Aug 1, it added.

Freshmen for the 2020/2021 session will also be allowed to begin their studies on campus.

The ministry said new diploma and certificate students at polytechnics and community colleges could also begin as early as July 1.

The same start date applies for foundation, certificate, diploma and Bachelor's degree students at public higher education institutions.

The ministry added that online teaching would continue until Dec 31, with face-to-face teaching strictly forbidden until then.

It directed all higher education institutions to adhere to the standard operating procedures for all academic activities on campus, prioritising safety and social distancing.

"This is subject to instructions from the authorities from time to time, " it said.

