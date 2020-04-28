Senior citizen feared drowned after jumping off Penang Bridge

BUTTERWORTH - A 76-year-old man is feared to have drowned after leaping off from the Penang Bridge here.

Goay Kheng Seng is believed to have drowned after he left his motorcycle at KM5.2 of the bridge on the island-bound lanes and jumped off at about 10.50am on Monday (April 27).

Fire & Rescue Department operation officer Ahmad Tanusi Ismail said the department received a distress call from the police after the victim's son reported that his father had jumped off the Penang Bridge.

"Rescuers conducted a surface search where the victim is believed to have drowned," he said.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) spokesperson said a search and rescue (SAR) operation began at 2.30pm Monday.

The spokesperson said that the SAR operation is focused at an area 3 nautical miles from the place of the incident.

As of press time, rescuers are still scouring the sea for the victim's body.

Those suffering from problems or contemplating suicide can contact the Befrienders service nearest them. For a full list of numbers and operating hours, go to befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia.