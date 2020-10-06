Senior Minister: Malaysia's borders to remain closed to foreigners

PETALING JAYA - The nation's borders will remain closed to foreigners but the government will give some leeway to Malaysians seeking to travel abroad, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

"The policy remains the same. Only Malaysians who are being brought back from abroad are allowed into the country," the Senior Minister said at a press conference in Putrajaya yesterday

However, he said the government had agreed to allow specific categories of foreigners to enter the country.

"Exceptions are made for diplomats, expatriates, and those under the Malaysia My Second Home programme as their homes are here.

"They are still subject to the standard operating procedure and still have to undergo quarantine while getting approval from the Immigration Department," he said.

As for Malaysians seeking to go abroad, Ismail Sabri said while it was generally prohibited, the government would grant exemptions to students and special circumstances on a case-by-case basis.

"The government has received a lot of requests from students who need to travel overseas to sit for their examinations.

"In such special cases, we will allow them to travel abroad, subject to approval from the Immigration Department," he said.

He noted that the land checkpoints in Johor were only open to Malaysians returning home from Singapore.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said Covid-19 quarantine centres at designated hotels would cease operations as of today.

He said Malaysians returning from abroad would be allowed to undergo the 14-day self-quarantine at home if their Covid-19 swab tests at airports showed negative. He added that since April 3, 51,347 Malaysians had undergone mandatory quarantine.

A total of 41,509 were allowed to return home after completing the process, he said.

There are 15,023 people currently undergoing mandatory quarantine, including 109 Malaysians who returned to the country on Monday.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the start of the recovery movement control order, which begins today until Aug 31.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.