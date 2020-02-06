Senior Minister: No interstate travel allowed in Malaysia except for 4 reasons, police permission still needed

PUTRAJAYA - The government has reminded the public that interstate travel during the conditional movement control order (MCO) is not allowed, except for four reasons.

Those who are facing emergency, attending to death in the family, for work and also couples living apart are allowed to travel interstate with police permission, says Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He also said that 134 compounds were issued on Sunday (May 31) on those who attempted interstate travel.

He said Perak recorded the highest number of offenders at 40, followed by 29 in Selangor and 23 in Penang.

"This is just compounds issued at interstate roadblocks," he said at a press conference here on Monday (June 1).

Police conducted 147 roadblocks at state borders and had checked 147,327 vehicles on May 31.

While the police did not slap anyone with a compound for Hari Raya visits last Sunday, a total of 356 individuals were compounded for committing various offences under the conditional MCO.

To a question, Ismail Sabri said the government has yet to decide if there will still be roadblocks after June 9, where the conditional MCO is expected to end.

"We have not decided on this because we don't know if the conditional MCO will end, or will be extended after June 9, " he said.

On May 31, the task force to check on compliance of standard operating procedure (SOP) during the conditional MCO had inspected 69,507 premises nationwide.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.