Senior Minister: No official report of any Malaysian deaths in New York

PETALING JAYA - The Covid-19 deaths of Malaysians residing in New York have yet to be verified by the government here, says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Defence Minister said that the Foreign Affairs Ministry was not notified of the deaths and was checking with the Malaysian consulate there.

"We do not know. We have checked with Wisma Putra. They have not been informed.

"Wisma Putra is investigating this matter. I advise those in foreign countries, please contact our embassies and consulates if you are in trouble, " said Ismail.

The Star yesterday reported that at least 10 Malaysians living in New York have died from Covid-19, according to the Malaysia Association of America (MAA).

Its president Kim Bong said two of the deceased were committee members of the association.

Kim said among others who died were a Malaysian couple based in Brooklyn, one of the five boroughs of the Big Apple.

In a separate statement, Wisma Putra said the US government would normally inform the respective foreign office on any deaths involving its citizens.

"However, until today, the office of the Consulate General of Malaysia in New York has not received any official report from any related government agency regarding Malaysians who have been infected by or have died due to the pandemic in the US, " said Wisma Putra.

