Senior Minister urges Malaysians to be calm over Rohingya issue, says cops are investigating

PUTRAJAYA - Police are investigating the increase in negative sentiments towards the Rohingya community amid the Covid-19 crisis, says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said the police were aware that there were videos, audios and articles which are inciting anger against the Rohingya, and pointed out that only the authorities can ascertain the authenticity of such materials.

"In the meantime, I hope Malaysians would remain calm and not raise issues that can incite anger, which will lead to something unwanted.

"Malaysia is a peaceful country and we are considerate to anyone in our soil. Let's remain calm and give the police the space to investigate this, " he said during his daily briefing here on Monday (April 27).

Ismail Sabri said he and the authorities were perplexed at the increasing negative sentiment against the Rohingya community, adding that the issue of them seeking refuge in Malaysia was not something new.

"That was because we sympathise with them after hearing that they were murdered cruelly and as a country, we accepted them and there wasn't an issue.

"Suddenly, during the movement control order (MCO), it became a big issue and this perplexes the police, because there were too many news on social media that incites anger against them.

Tensions against the Rohingya community escalated following the recent circulation of fake social media posts linked to Myanmar Ethnic Rohingya Human Rights Organisation Malaysia Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani.

The fake social media postings had quoted Zafar Ahmad as demanding for equal rights and Malaysian citizenship for the Rohingya refugees, questioning the authorities' refusal to accept boats ferrying Rohingya refugees, as well as calling the Malays "stupid".

Zafar, who was forced to deactivate his Facebook account, said last Friday that he had been receiving death threats following the circulation of the fake social media postings.

A joint statement issued by a coalition of 17 Rohingya-linked groups in Myanmar and Malaysia had expressed apology to the government and Malaysians over purported remarks made by Zafar, which had "sparked unprecedented negative sentiments" against the Rohingya refugees.