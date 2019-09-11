Service dog flies in-cabin with owner to US

KUALA LUMPUR - It was a happy take-off and landing for a senior citizen and her service dog, who left from here, after enduring a 24-hour flight to the United States.

Mina Velloo Kuttie, 72, who was headed to Boston to meet her son, had initially placed Patch in a kennel as she prepared for her first flying experience with the dog.

Much to her surprise, the ground personnel of Qatar Airways told her at the check-in counter that Patch was welcomed onboard the passenger cabin to fly for free.

“I did not expect that Patch would be treated so well by the airline staff.