Sex harassment claims involving top PKR politician a political ploy, says rep

Communications Director of PKR, Mr Fahmi Fadzil.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
TARRENCE TAN
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - A statutory declaration which made startling sexual harassment allegations involving a top PKR politician and a 26-year-old has been dismissed as a political ploy to "sow discord and confusion" in PKR, says its communications director Fahmi Fadzil.

"This is a standard script, and the pre-Congress timing indicates a political ploy by those intent to sow discord and confusion in PKR.

"Our political enemies will never succeed," he told The Star briefly via a text message on Wednesday (Dec 4).

The statutory declaration made by the victim, Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, claimed that the top politician had attempted to coerce him into oral sex and anal sex in the leader's office.

However, the sexual advances made by the top politician failed, after Muhammed allegedly pushed him away and shouted expletives at him.

Muhammed, who claimed that he was terrified of the said politician, said he had to make the statutory declaration because he is worried for his safety.

Muhammed also held a press conference in KL via Facebook live, where he claimed that the top leader had committed crimes which was described as "un-Islamic, vile, insidious and morally repugnant".

However, he did not divulge any details of the allegations made, saying that it is part of a statutory declaration which is yet to be made public.

Muhammed is the grandson of the late SM Mohamed Idris, who's also the former president of the Consumer Association of Penang (CAP).

In the press conference, Muhammed criticised authorities for failing to act against police reports filed against Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who's the political secretary of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a statement on Facebook, Muhammed claimed that Farhash had physically assaulted him outside of Anwar's office at Jalan Gasing last May.

"I have since lodged a police report and attached my medical report for further confirmation of my injuries.

He also claimed that he faced intimidation from undisclosed parties over attempts for him to seek justice on the matter.

"It has been close to seven months since my assault, and till today I have had no details about the progress of my report."

More about
Sexual Harassment malaysia malaysian politics

TRENDING

SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Young soldiers are no &#039;strawberry&#039; generation, says Chief Commando Officer
Young soldiers are no 'strawberry' generation, says Chief Commando Officer
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi

Home Works

11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting &#039;pranked&#039; by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting 'pranked' by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine

SERVICES