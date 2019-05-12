Sex harassment claims involving top PKR politician a political ploy, says rep

KUALA LUMPUR - A statutory declaration which made startling sexual harassment allegations involving a top PKR politician and a 26-year-old has been dismissed as a political ploy to "sow discord and confusion" in PKR, says its communications director Fahmi Fadzil.

"This is a standard script, and the pre-Congress timing indicates a political ploy by those intent to sow discord and confusion in PKR.

"Our political enemies will never succeed," he told The Star briefly via a text message on Wednesday (Dec 4).

The statutory declaration made by the victim, Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, claimed that the top politician had attempted to coerce him into oral sex and anal sex in the leader's office.

However, the sexual advances made by the top politician failed, after Muhammed allegedly pushed him away and shouted expletives at him.

Muhammed, who claimed that he was terrified of the said politician, said he had to make the statutory declaration because he is worried for his safety.

Muhammed also held a press conference in KL via Facebook live, where he claimed that the top leader had committed crimes which was described as "un-Islamic, vile, insidious and morally repugnant".

However, he did not divulge any details of the allegations made, saying that it is part of a statutory declaration which is yet to be made public.