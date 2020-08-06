Should I stay or should I go: Many Malaysians wary about heading interstate after lifting of travel ban

IPOH - People are still divided about whether they should travel interstate despite the green light given by the government from Wednesday (June 10) as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced on Sunday (June 7).

Roshene Malar, 40, an assistant supervisor at a factory, said she was missing her niece and nephew in Kuala Lumpur so much.

“It has been more than three months since I last met them.

"But then again, for now, I would rather speak and see them through video calls as the safety and health of the little ones is more important,” she added.

Housewife N. Redika Kanarasan, 44, said was still deciding on whether her family should go for a holiday.

“My children are still little, and their safety and health must be considered. And actually, there is a lot of hassle to travel anywhere with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to follow,” she added.

Production supervisor Sundeep Kaur Cheema, 44, said she would rather stay at home and not travel anywhere at the moment.

“Yes I do want to visit my mother in Kulim, Kedah, but I am scared.

"I will wait and see for another month, assess the situation, and make a decision then.

"The pandemic is not over yet, and we should only travel if it is really necessary,” she added.

Teacher Ambiga Pillay, 60, said despite missing her two daughters working in Kuala Lumpur, she would not travel just yet.

Ambiga said she personally preferred to stay at home, because it is not advisable to travel until there are zero cases of Covid-19.

“It is not advisable to travel, because in the last few months many people have not been following the SOP.

"Now with interstate travel, people will start flooding the streets and roads.

"We must be more aware of the situation and stay safe to avoid a second wave of the virus,” she added.

However, housewife Grace Yim said she was happy with the announcement and was thinking of making a trip to Cameron Highlands.

“I really need a break and was thinking of a short holiday with my eight-year-old son. Of course, I will follow all the SOPs required,” she added.

Clerk Lina Abd Karim, 51, said she would plan for a trip to Penang to visit her mother sometime this month.

“Before the movement control order in March, I used to travel at least twice a month to visit my ailing mother.

"I have just been speaking to her over the phone since March, and I really miss her.

“I am happy that the interstate travel is allowed, and this time going to Penang means that I remain indoors all the time at my mother’s house,” she added.

