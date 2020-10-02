Singapore to slash toll charges at Causeway and Second Link

JOHOR BARU - Singapore's move to match Malaysia's reduction of toll charges for cars, taxis and buses at the Causeway and Second Link has been welcomed by frequent travellers. Malaysian trainee chef Aow Ke Seng, 22, who drives from his house here to work in Singapore almost daily, said the reduction had reduced his daily expenses significantly.

"The reduction from the Malaysian side allowed me to save about RM6 (S$2) a week.

"The matching reduction from Singapore allows me to save even more, " said Aow, who uses the Second Link.

Assistant chemist Farosdie Saufi, 23, who takes the bus to Singapore every day, said he hoped the price of bus tickets would be reduced following the reduction of toll charges.

"At the moment, there is no change in the price of bus tickets. I spend about $1.50 for a one-way trip from Singapore and about RM4.20 from Gelang Patah to Singapore, " he said.

Meanwhile, taxi driver Zan Ahmad, 64, hoped the reduction would help lower the losses cabbies were suffering due to the lack of customers going to Singapore following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"We are thankful the Singapore government is matching the Malaysian government's move to reduce toll charges, " he said when met at the Johor Baru-Singapore taxi terminal in Larkin yesterday.

"I think it is a fair trade-off because each driver has to sit in the traffic for hours on end, and I think this will make each journey worthwhile."

Another driver, Salim Yusop, 63, said the toll reduction on both sides helped taxi drivers face the high cost of living.

"There is a perception that taxi drivers in Singapore are rich, when in reality, we are just like everyone else trying to survive each day.

"I applaud the move by both governments, and thank them for seeing the taxi driver as a normal human being with needs just like everyone else, " he said.

In a statement yesterday, Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) said toll for cars, buses and taxis at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints would be reduced from March 2.