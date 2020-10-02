Singapore to slash toll charges at Causeway and Second Link

Top service: Zan (right) with a fellow taxi driver helping an elderly passenger into a taxi at Larkin Sentral.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Venesa Devi
Remar Nordin
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - Singapore's move to match Malaysia's reduction of toll charges for cars, taxis and buses at the Causeway and Second Link has been welcomed by frequent travellers. Malaysian trainee chef Aow Ke Seng, 22, who drives from his house here to work in Singapore almost daily, said the reduction had reduced his daily expenses significantly.

"The reduction from the Malaysian side allowed me to save about RM6 (S$2) a week.

"The matching reduction from Singapore allows me to save even more, " said Aow, who uses the Second Link.

Assistant chemist Farosdie Saufi, 23, who takes the bus to Singapore every day, said he hoped the price of bus tickets would be reduced following the reduction of toll charges.

"At the moment, there is no change in the price of bus tickets. I spend about $1.50 for a one-way trip from Singapore and about RM4.20 from Gelang Patah to Singapore, " he said.

Meanwhile, taxi driver Zan Ahmad, 64, hoped the reduction would help lower the losses cabbies were suffering due to the lack of customers going to Singapore following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"We are thankful the Singapore government is matching the Malaysian government's move to reduce toll charges, " he said when met at the Johor Baru-Singapore taxi terminal in Larkin yesterday.

"I think it is a fair trade-off because each driver has to sit in the traffic for hours on end, and I think this will make each journey worthwhile."

Another driver, Salim Yusop, 63, said the toll reduction on both sides helped taxi drivers face the high cost of living.

"There is a perception that taxi drivers in Singapore are rich, when in reality, we are just like everyone else trying to survive each day.

"I applaud the move by both governments, and thank them for seeing the taxi driver as a normal human being with needs just like everyone else, " he said.

In a statement yesterday, Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) said toll for cars, buses and taxis at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints would be reduced from March 2.

It said the reduction was in response to Malaysia's reduction of similar toll charges at the Sultan Iskandar Building Toll Plaza at the Causeway and the Tanjung Kupang toll plaza at the Second Link since Feb 1.

At Woodlands, toll charges for cars, taxis and buses will be reduced by $0.20, $0.10 and $0.60 respectively.

The corresponding reductions at Tuas during peak hours (5-10am, 3-11pm) are $0.40, $0.30, and $0.50, while corresponding reductions for off-peak travel (10am-3pm and 11pm-5am) are $0.20, $0.20 and $0.30.

In the same statement, LTA said it would also roll out a new digital service to enable owners of public service vehicles - in this case, buses and taxis registered in ASEAN countries - to apply for the ASEAN Public Service Vehicle Permit via www.onemotoring.com.sg from today onwards.

LTA said the application must be submitted at least seven working days before driving into Singapore.

It added that vehicle owners could expect even greater convenience when online payment for and delivery of VEP/Autopass cards were made available soon, with details available at lta.gov.sg.

More about
LTA (Land Transport Authority) traffic Causeway malaysia second link

TRENDING

&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Hoarder outed online for allegedly peddling face masks out of car boot in Jurong
Hoarder outed online for allegedly peddling face masks out of car boot in Jurong
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia&#039;s zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia's zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Where to buy the prettiest Valentine&#039;s Day flowers in Singapore to impress your partner
Where to buy the prettiest Valentine's Day flowers in Singapore to impress your partner
7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

SERVICES