Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Martin Carvalho
Hemananthani Sivanandam
Rahimy Rahim
The Star/Asia News Network

The unresolved issue of the price of water sold to Singapore was a legacy of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) (pic).

He said this as he reminded a Johor lawmaker, who raised the issue when debating Budget 2020 in Parliament yesterday.

Datuk Seri Dr Edmund Santhara (PH-Segamat) requested the government not to impose high water tariffs on Johor when the new rates were finalised.

"Johor is already paying the highest water tariff of almost RM1.10 (S$0.36). If there is a hike, then at least make it on par with the other states."

Awang Hashim (PAS-Pendang) suggested for Johor to sell raw water to Singapore but not to buy treated water from the republic to save cost.

To this, Santhara said it was a good suggestion.

"Unfortunately, when we had the opportunity to rectify the contract in the 1980s, it was not done. I don't understand why, " he said.

Dr Wee interjected to remind Santhara that it was Dr Mahathir who decided not to raise the water tariff on the sale of water from Johor to Singapore.

"As far as I know, this was done in 1987 when YB Langkawi was the Prime Minister then.

"He decided not to raise the rates. So what are your views as the fourth Prime Minister is now the seventh Prime Minister?" Dr Wee asked.

In response, Santhara said things were different now as Dr Mahathir made the decision back then when he led the Barisan Nasional government.

"But now, he sits in a Pakatan Harapan Cabinet and is the Prime Minister and Pakatan chairman.

"The thinking now is to resolve the problem, " he said.

Dr Wee then pointed out that the time to resolve the water agreement with Singapore has since passed.

Separately, Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar said the water tariff was expected to go up between seven and 70 sen per 1,000 litres once the new Tariff Setting Mechanism comes into effect next year."

We have done research on three bands, in relation to the volume of household water usage.

"Those under Band 3 will pay more due to higher usage but most or about 60 per cent fall under Band 1, " he said, urging the public not to wash their cars daily to ensure lower monthly bills.

Dr Xavier said there would be some public backlash once the water tariff was raised.

"Many have no qualms paying RM30 to top up their cellphones but make a fuss when the water cost goes up by 30 sen, " he said.

More about
malaysia Mahathir Mohamad Water Resources

TRENDING

Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads&#039; big age gap
He's 42, she's 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads' age gap

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint

SERVICES