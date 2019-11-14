Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister

The unresolved issue of the price of water sold to Singapore was a legacy of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) (pic).

He said this as he reminded a Johor lawmaker, who raised the issue when debating Budget 2020 in Parliament yesterday.

Datuk Seri Dr Edmund Santhara (PH-Segamat) requested the government not to impose high water tariffs on Johor when the new rates were finalised.

"Johor is already paying the highest water tariff of almost RM1.10 (S$0.36). If there is a hike, then at least make it on par with the other states."

Awang Hashim (PAS-Pendang) suggested for Johor to sell raw water to Singapore but not to buy treated water from the republic to save cost.

To this, Santhara said it was a good suggestion.

"Unfortunately, when we had the opportunity to rectify the contract in the 1980s, it was not done. I don't understand why, " he said.

Dr Wee interjected to remind Santhara that it was Dr Mahathir who decided not to raise the water tariff on the sale of water from Johor to Singapore.

"As far as I know, this was done in 1987 when YB Langkawi was the Prime Minister then.