Singaporean biker allegedly pelts Malaysian car with stones in Second Link road rage incident

A Malaysian woman has been left fearing for her safety after a motorcyclist on a Singapore-registered bike purportedly hurled stones at her car in Johor Bahru.

The incident happened on Monday (Dec 1) at about 8.20am along the Second Link towards Taman Bukit Indah.

Taking to social media platform Threads, the 30-year-old woman warned other motorists to be careful of the perpetrator, who honked and flashed the middle finger at her even after she indicated a lane change.

He also allegedly hit her right side mirror.

“I then gave chase to take (a photo) of his (licence) plate number,” she said.

The driver said the culprit then picked up a big rock at an underpass and threw it at the driver's front windscreen, which cracked.

After stopping at a traffic light, the motorcyclist then "threw a rock towards the rear of my car, causing my rear windscreen to shatter", she said in her police report, which she also uploaded online.

A 24-second viral clip of the incident, which she shared on her social media account, showed that the car's front windscreen had cracked and there was a gaping hole in the rear windscreen with a rock on the rear passenger seat.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief M. Kumarasan said police had come across the video online and confirmed that the driver lodged a report on the day of the incident.

“While no injuries were reported, the act endangered public safety and caused significant property damage,” The New Straits Times reported Kumarasan saying.

Investigations are ongoing and the district police are appealing for witnesses and information.

Meanwhile, the woman said she also tried lodging a report with the Singapore police online, but was unable to do so without a SingPass account.

