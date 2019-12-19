Singaporean car catches fire at Johor workshop

JOHOR BARU - A Singapore registered car caught on flames at a local workshop here.

A video of the car being engulfed in fire along Jalan Pantai Permas Jaya has been making rounds on social media.

Johor Baru (South) OCPD Asst Comm Shahurinain Jais said that early investigations showed that the car's engine may have been ignited due to a short circuit in the wiring.

"The car, with a Singapore registration plate, was being test-driven by a mechanic from a local workshop after being repaired.

"According to the driver, while driving, there was a small explosion from the cars engine bay," he said in a statement released here.

He said that the fire broke out around 2.30pm on Wednesday (Dec 18).

Firemen arrived on the scene at 2.43pm and managed to put out the fire in under 20 minutes.