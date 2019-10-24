Singaporean charged with murder of wife and stepson in Malaysia

MELAKA - Singaporean Shahrul Nizam Zuraimy has been charged at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate's Court here with the murder of his wife and stepson, whose body parts were found near the Krubong industrial area here.

No plea was recorded from the 31-year-old Shahrul when the charge was read before magistrate Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim on Thursday (Oct 24).

The accused, who was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, just nodded when the charges were read out.

Based on the facts, the accused had allegedly murdered Norfazera Bidin, 27, at a house in Taman Merdeka Jaya, Batu Berendam, Melaka between 9pm and 1am on Oct 6.

For the second offence, the accused was accused of murdering 11-year-old Muhammad Iman Ashraf Abdullah at the same location and time.