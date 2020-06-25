Singaporean man arrested for smuggling drugs to JB using drone

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian police have arrested the Singaporean said to be responsible for distributing drugs using a drone from Singapore to Johor Baru.

This followed the arrest of four of his compatriots, including a woman, by the Singapore police a couple of days ago.

Federal Narcotic Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Comm Datuk Ramli Din said the suspect, known as Boy Setan, was nabbed on Tuesday (June 23) morning.

"Boy Setan was responsible for distributing drugs via a drone from Kranji, Singapore, to Johor Baru and has been arrested this morning.

"Congratulations Johor NCID," he said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

It was earlier reported that police were looking for a Singaporean man, known as “Boy Setan”, for allegedly smuggling drugs from the island republic using a drone.

Johor police chief Comm Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay had said on Monday (June 22) that "Boy Setan" was 40-year-old Mohamad Azli Ahmad Said and that he was also wanted by their Singapore counterparts for drug offences.

He also said it was the first time that the police had come across a drone being used to smuggle drugs between two locations.

On Saturday (June 20), Bernama reported that two Singaporean men were arrested for using a drone to smuggle drugs into Singapore from Malaysia, according to the Singapore Police Force and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The flight data retrieved from the phone of one of the suspects showed that the unmanned aircraft had flown from Kranji to Johor Bahru, and back to Kranji.

At 5.45pm on June 17, police detected unmanned aircraft activity in the vicinity of Kranji Reservoir Park and observed an unmanned aircraft with a bag attached to it hovering in the air, the statement said.

Police subsequently arrested two men, aged 29 and 34, believed to be the operators of the drone.

During a subsequent search by CNB officers on one of the men's cars, an assortment of controlled drugs were also found, it said.

In a follow-up operation by CNB the next day, a 24-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, both Singaporeans, were also arrested.