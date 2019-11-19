Single Malaysian dad will never give up on cerebral palsy children

Mohd Zain (R1) receives S$8,200 donation from Geng Motorsport Kelantan-Terengganu.
PHOTO: Facebook/Aresif Pok Are
Sinchew.com.my

KOTA BHARU, Malaysia - No matter how tough life is, Mohd Zain Abdullah is not going to give up on his children.

Mohd Zain, 56, became a single father after his wife passed away from cancer two years ago. He now has to take care of seven children, including three suffering from cerebral palsy -- Khairul Nisaa, 25, Muhammad Amir, 18, and Ain Husna, 17 -- who were diagnosed with cerebral palsy since they were very young.

Mohd Zain promised his late wife to take care of them.

"It is not because the other four children cannot help me, but taking care of the three children requires a lot of energy and strength."

Normally his eldest daughter Ummi, 26, and 21-year-old son Mohd Amar will help feed their siblings.

As he needs to take care of the children, Mohd Zain does not have a stable job and can only do some simple cleaning and maintenance works at his village.

Despite the unstable income, Mohd Zain is lucky to have the RM1,050 (S$343.50) monthly financial assistance from the welfare department.

DONATION

Assistance has also arrived from several organisations including Geng Motorsport Kelantan-Terengganu which has raised a total of RM25,140 for the unfortunate family.

They even came in motorcycles to his house at Kampung Kok Keli to personally hand over the donation to him with the hope the money can help alleviate his financial burden.

The motor club's spokesperson Ardy Datok Agos says this amount has been the biggest ever raised by the club.

"We are moved by the story of Mohd Zain Abdullah. We pray that the Almighty will take care of him and his family in facing the challenges in life."

Ardy also says the club's members are experienced riders aged between 20 and 40, while the club's objective is to educate young riders of the importance of road safety.

This article was first published in Sinchew.com.my

