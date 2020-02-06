Sisters and family in KL hounded by loan sharks

KUALA LUMPUR - Two sisters and the rest of their family members have been harassed by several loan sharks over unpaid debts amounting to about RM120,000 (S$39,245).

Ang, 38, said her sister had used her personal details to borrow money from 13 unlicensed and licensed money lenders.

As a result, Ang said she and her family had to endure threatening phone calls from loan sharks.

"They kept on calling me, asking me to return the money and stop hiding at home. They threatened to splash paint at my house.

"I told a loan shark I did not borrow the money but he accused me of lying," she told reporters during a press conference at MCA Public Services and Complaints Department in Wisma MCA yesterday.

The sister who borrowed the money from loan sharks was also present at the press conference called by MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong.

Ang said her sister had told her that she borrowed the money to fund an investment, which unfortunately failed.

"The investment wasn't successful so I lost all of it," Ang's sister said,while crying.

At the press conference, Ang's sister admitted to misusing Ang's personal details to obtain loans from the loan sharks.

Chong said he would assist the family by holding discussions with the licensed money lenders.

But, for the unlicensed money lenders, he would have to leave the matter to the police as they had been threatening the families.

"I want the police to take action because this is too much. They are challenging the police's authority," he said.

Chong said there were 111 cases involving illegal money lenders which he had encountered and a third of them involved women.