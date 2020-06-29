Smitten Malaysian widow cheated of $373,000

SEREMBAN - She has never met him in person but a 57-year-old widow was so smitten with the man's words that she readily gave him more than RM1.15 million (S$373,000) over an eight-month period.

The woman, a government servant, got to know the suspect, who is also 57, through a chat and dating app last September and within a short time, fell for his charm.

State commercial crime chief Supt Aibee Ab Ghani explained that the suspect slowly began asking the victim for money.

On Oct 23, the victim banked in RM3,300 into a bank account given by the suspect but which belonged to a woman.

Supt Aibee said the suspect continued to ask the victim for more money and told her to bank it into his friends' accounts claiming he was abroad.

The victim then transferred over RM1 million which belonged to her family into four bank accounts under the name of the same woman via several transactions.

Another RM120,000 was also banked into the account of a second woman and RM5,000 into a man's account.

"She continued banking in the cash till May 31 this year," Supt Aibee said.

"In total, she did 65 transactions involving RM1,156,050."

Supt Aibee said the victim only realised that she had been scammed when she failed to reach him after that.

The victim lodged a police report on June 26.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.