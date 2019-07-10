Smoking more harmful, say vapers in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - Journalist Mokhtar (not his real name) intends to continue vaping despite reports on the recent deaths in the United States that have been linked to e-cigarettes and vape use.

The 27-year-old, who has been vaping for about three years, said the benefit of vaping to him outweighed any risks that it might bring.

"I started vaping about three years ago as a way to stop smoking.

"From what I know, vaping is safer than smoking cigarettes, so I'm not worried about it, " he said.

Vaping, they said, helped them to quit smoking - which they felt was more harmful to their health.

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that as at Oct 1,18 deaths linked to the use of e-cigarettes and vape products had been reported in the US.