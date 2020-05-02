Snatch theft incident caught in Malaysian MP's Facebook livestream

PETALING JAYA - A snatch theft incident was caught on a Facebook live video while Batu MP P. Prabakaran was inspecting the condition of a road in his constituency.
In the 7min 20sec Facebook live video posted by Prabakaran, he and his team, as well as a few locals, were seen inspecting a pothole in front of a row of shophouses.
As Prabakaran is speaking to the locals, a motorcyclist suddenly rides by and snatches what appears to be the mobile phone of a man who is standing beside the road.
It is not known if the snatch theft victim was part of Prabakaran's entourage or a member of the public.
The motorcyclist is then seen riding off as several people give chase on foot.
However, the people stop chasing after a bit as the motorcyclist speeds away.
The Star has contacted Prabakaran for comment on the matter, but he has yet to respond.