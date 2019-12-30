Snatch thief dies after his getaway bike gets hit by victim's car in Malaysia

A suspected snatch thief was killed in an accident shortly after robbing a 44-year-old man in Bandar Puteri, Puchong.

The victim was just about to enter his car when the suspect, who was riding a motorcycle, snatched his gold necklace and sped away during the incident at about 6.24 pm on Sunday (Dec 29).

His escape was short-lived as the victim managed to track him down.

The suspect had ridden his motorcycle against the flow of traffic and stopped suddenly in the middle of the road.

Serdang OCPD Asst Comm Ismadi Borhan said the victim could not stop his vehicle in time and crashed into the suspect. The victim then called for an ambulance.

"The suspect sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Serdang Hospital for treatment.

"However, he succumbed to his injuries and died while receiving treatment, " he said when contacted Monday (Dec 30).

The stolen gold necklace has been recovered, said ACP Ismadi.

"A postmortem will be conducted.

"The suspect also has a record for drug-related offences as well as for robberies, " he added.

ACP Ismadi said police are investigating the matter further.

"The case is classified under Section 392 of the Penal Code for committing robbery and Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, " he said, urging anyone with information to contact the nearest police station.