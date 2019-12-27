Snatch thief killed, accomplice hurt after botched attempt to steal necklace in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - A suspected snatch thief was killed while his accomplice was hurt in a road accident at Pekan Kuala Kubu Bharu on Wednesday (Dec 25).

Hulu Selangor OCPD Supt Azman Ab Rahman said the snatch theft victim was talking to a friend at the side of a road when two men on a motorcycle snatched his necklace.

"The victim and his friend gave chase until they reached the traffic light at Antara Gapi, Ulu Yam.

"While making a U-turn, the suspects were involved in a road accident which killed the pillion rider. The second suspect was arrested," he said.

Based on preliminary investigations, it is believed that the suspect's motorcycle was hit from the back by a car, added Supt Azman.

"Efforts to trace down the vehicle are ongoing. Further investigations are being conducted to pinpoint what really happened," he said on Thursday (Dec 26).

Police records showed that the surviving suspect, aged 24, has a criminal record.

"The deceased suspect, aged 24, has no prior police record," he said.