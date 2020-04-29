Social distancing should continue after MCO, say Malaysians

PETALING JAYA - Many Malaysians feel that social distancing should still be practised even after the movement control order (MCO) has been lifted in order to keep Covid-19 at bay.

This was seen in the response to Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah's tweet asking Malaysians to give their suggestions on how to remain healthy after the MCO period ends.

"Help us to help you. You are invited to give your suggestions or views to the ministry on how Malaysians can remain healthy after the MCO, " wrote Dr Noor Hisham on his Twitter account.

User @RashdanMohamed suggested that Malaysians should still maintain social distancing practices and avoid mass gatherings.

The suggestion was also echoed by user @0524_kai, who added that the authorities should continue to monitor places such as shopping malls and bus stations.

"My suggestion would be to continue imposing (the) one representative for each household (rule) to carry out essential shopping and relevant activities even after MCO has been lifted, " he said.

Another tweet even suggested supermarkets limit the number of customers inside the premise at any one time.

"Maintain social distancing in public places. Place a limit on how many customers can enter retail outlets such as supermarkets, as these places can get crowded especially when it's the end of the month or when there are sales, " @shazai75 suggested.

User @alexjheng meanwhile said large supermarkets should be allowed to open for 24 hours to avoid crowds.

"It's too crowded when the window (for opening) is just 12 hours. Have you seen the lines to buy food during daytime? It's crazy, " he said.

Others suggested that face masks should be worn at all times when outside.

User @zaim_awang said we should "learn from Hong Kong - masks for all".

User @janet_janetleow suggested that face masks should be mandatory for food handlers.

Some also want it to be easier for people with symptoms to be tested for Covid-19.

User @jillashakti said: "Create a booth in every city where anyone (who) has symptoms, or wants to get tested, can get tested."

Many also suggested that employees whose jobs allow them to work from home should be allowed to do so.

"Compulsory work from home where possible. Fine or jail employers who don't allow (this), " said user @orrlang.

User @_soultz_ said: "Make a timetable where employees alternate working in the office and at home."

This view was echoed by user @ztrosly, who suggested that flexible working hours should be introduced so that all employees would not be in the office at the same time.

The fourth phase of the MCO ends on May 12, according to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Several European countries have also laid out plans to ease the restrictions put in place to stem the rise of Covid-19 in their countries, including countries hit hard by the coronavirus such as Italy and Spain.

In Italy, for example, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that its manufacturing industry could reopen on May 4 but strict health safety measures would still be in place.

