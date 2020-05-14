Some residents in Petaling Jaya enhanced MCO area refuse to co-operate with authorities, police chief says

PETALING JAYA - Authorities face some difficulties in their search and screen efforts near Pasar Besar Jalan Othman as a few residents there refused to co-operate.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said efforts to trace Covid-19 infections there hit a snag when the team faced resistance from 76 households.

"There were 30 households in Zone A and 46 more in Zone B that did not want to co-operate but the team completed the task in Zone C," he said.

The search and screen team was made up of 24 personnel from the Health Ministry, police, Rela and the Petaling Jaya City Council.

As of Tuesday (May 12), 2,192 residents in the area have undergone tests for Covid-19, of which 494 are foreigners.

The area is estimated to have 2,900 residents and business premises.

In a statement, ACP Nik Ezanee also said the social welfare department will conduct the second phase of food baskets distribution in the area.

About 544 food baskets will be distributed in the area, which is estimated to be enough to feed a household of four to five days.

Pasar Besar Jalan Othman was put under the enhanced movement control order (MCO) on May 10.

