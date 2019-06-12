Something fishy about tom yam business in Malaysian cities

PHOTO: Pexels
C. Aruno
Sim Leoi Leoi
R. Aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

The tom yam business is getting increasingly "heated" in the cities with Thai men said to be targeting local women for marriage so that they can easily apply for licence to operate restaurants, reported Harian Metro.

The Malay daily claimed that Thai businessmen, who were actually behind many of the tom yam restaurants mushrooming in the city, had allegedly used the name of their local wives or their in-laws to apply for operating licences.

A tom yam restaurant operator, Ahmad, 36, said the business was being monopolised by Thais.

"They start off as cooks before saving enough money to rent a stall in a restaurant, which doesn't need a licence to operate.

"This makes many local authorities and customers think that the cooks are probably only restaurant staff whereas they could actually be owning the stalls. They use this 'formula' until they can obtain their licence by other means, " he said.

This, added Ahmad, including looking for local women to marry.

He said the only competition against these Thai tom yam operators were those from Kelantan who had the same culinary skills but they lacked the large capital to operate in Johor Baru.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nur Hisham A. Dahlan said City Hall would not compromise with local operators who leased their licences to Thai businesses.

He said these restaurants must be prepared to be blacklisted.

