Son of Malaysia's former defence minister jailed for 8 months

KUALA LUMPUR - The son of former defence minister Mohamad Sabu has been sentenced to eight months’ in jail after a Magistrate’s Court here found him guilty of a drug offence.

Magistrate Mohamad Aizat Abdul Rahim said he was satisfied that the defence of 32-year-old Ahmad Saiful Islam was not credible and unbelievable.

“After a maximum evaluation, the court finds the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt on the prosecution’s case,” he said here yesterday.

Ahmad Saiful was found guilty of using the drug THC at an entertainment outlet at W Hotel here at around 2.05am on Jan 5, 2019.

During mitigation, lawyer Datuk Nicholas Kow said his client was the sole breadwinner of his family.

“The accused has been a law-abiding citizen prior to this case.

"If the court decides on a custodial sentence, this would affect his family’s livelihood as Ahmad Saiful’s wife is a housewife,” he said.

Kow asked the court to impose either a fine or a bond as provided under Section 294 and Section 173A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Fatin Mohamad Farid objected to the applications under the CPC.

She asked the court to consider that the prosecution had called six witnesses to testify in a lengthy trial.

“The court must consider the time and cost due to this trial,” she added.

Magistrate Aizat, in his sentencing, said the court had to rule out a discount on sentencing as the accused had been called to enter his defence.

“A discount on sentencing is usually given at the early stage of the case as it saves the court’s time.

“I have considered the accused’s mitigation.

"It is undeniable that his family would face hardship if he is given an imprisonment.

“However, the court considers public interest to be higher and must give a deterrent sentence as an example,” he said.

Magistrate Aizat then ordered for the eight-month jail time to run from the date of sentencing.

He also ordered for Ahmad Saiful to be placed under a two-year surveillance by the National Anti-Drugs Agency and the police.

In a separate hearing in the afternoon, the court allowed an application by Ahmad Saiful for a stay of execution pending an appeal and imposed a RM9,000 (S$2,900) bail in one surety.

The court also ordered the accused to report himself to the nearest police station on a monthly basis and surrender his passport to the court.

Ahmad Saiful was charged on June 13 last year under Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 or a maximum jail term of two years.

In January, Ahmad Saiful was ordered to enter his defence.