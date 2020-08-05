Speaker: Anwar Ibrahim is new Opposition chief

PETALING JAYA - PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is Dewan Rakyat's new Opposition chief, said Speaker Tan Sri Mohd Ariff Md Yusof.

"Yes, I have received Pakatan Harapan's letter, " he said.

Anwar, who held the post between 2008 and 2015, in a Facebook live video, said the decision by Pakatan's presidential council had been conveyed to all parties in the coalition.

"The decision has been made known to all Opposition parties, including a faction from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Warisan Sabah."

Saya ingin mengesahkan keputusan Majlis Presiden Pakatan Harapan terkait Ketua Pembangkang Parlimen. Posted by Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday, May 7, 2020

In the live stream, he said the Speaker would be notified.

Based on parliamentary convention, the Opposition chief is chosen among the parties forming the opposition in Parliament with the decision conveyed to the Speaker.

The previous Opposition chief was Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob when Pakatan Harapan took over the administration following the May 9,2018 general election.

However, a new coalition under Periktan Nasional took over the government in early March following Pakatan's downfall due to internal spats.