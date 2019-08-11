Special lanes at Malaysia customs to ease entry of voters from Singapore

PONTIAN, Malaysia - Special lanes will be created to make it easier for Tanjung Piai voters working in Singapore to return and cast their ballots.

The Election Commission (EC) said the lanes would be provided at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex, as well as the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ (KSAB) complex.

"The special lanes will be restricted to voters returning in buses and cars only. It will operate for 24 hours on Nov 15 from 12.01am to 4pm on Nov 16 at both CIQs, " it said in a statement.

At BSI, four counters would be opened for cars in Zone D while for buses, special lanes would be available at counters 1,2, 3 and 4.

Over at the KSAB, special lanes for cars would be opened at four counters on the contra-flow lanes while 12 counters would be available for buses at the coach bay.

The EC also reminded voters to bring along their voter cards or election slips to enable immigration officers at the counters to identify them as Tanjung Piai voters and allow them through.

Earlier, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that an express lane would be set up to allow for faster immigration clearance for Malaysians, returning from Singapore to vote in Tanjung Piai.

He urged voters, mainly those based outside Johor, to return and cast their votes.