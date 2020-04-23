Special monthly allowance for more medical staff in Malaysia

SEREMBAN - Doctors and other medical personnel on duty at the emergency and trauma departments at public health facilities will be entitled to a RM600 (S$200) special monthly allowance.

The government has decided to extend the benefit given to those handling and treating Covid-19 suspects and confirmed cases, stated a government circular.

Medical personnel who are tasked with handling the remains of deceased patients who were either suspected or confirmed positive for Covid-19 will also get the special payment.

Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min said the government decided to expand the scope of eligibility after receiving feedback.

"Medical personnel who are assigned to conduct early health screening at the main entrance or any other entrance to the facility as determined by their department head will also be eligible for the allowance."

"Similarly, doctors and medical personnel who are officially rostered to manage the admission and treatment of individuals suspected of being infected with Covid-19 to the hospital's Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) wards will also be eligible," he said in a circular.

Late last month, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said doctors, nurses and other members of the medical staff who were involved directly in managing and containing the outbreak would receive a RM600 allowance from April 1 till the end of the outbreak.

The government had agreed to give this group of professionals a RM400 special allowance when the first economic stimulus package was made earlier.

Dr Chen said those entitled to the monthly RM600 special allowance would also include medical personnel tasked with conducting Covid-19 screening including surveillance for influenza-like illness at designated centres.

Those who receive, collect, carry and conduct tests on Covid-19 samples at labs, manage the admission and treatment for suspected or confirmed cases to isolation as well as ARI/SARI wards and were members of the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre are also eligible.

Medical personnel who do screening at airports and other entry points and were in the Rapid Assessment Team and Rapid Response Team in the districts and the ambulatory services will also benefit.

Others to benefit are those involved in infection control activities at hospitals, managing waste related to Covid-19 and assigned to check on those undergoing home surveillance.

Dr Chen said those who worked for half the month will however be paid RM300.

"Department heads must issue official directives to clearly state which doctor or medical personnel was involved in managing Covid-19 and their scope of duty," he said.

He said those eligible would have to submit their claims before the 10th of every month without having to provide any additional document.

"Department heads must ensure there is a proper communication plan on this so their subordinates are aware on matters related to this special allowance.

"All personnel are also advised to use the official communication channel and abide by the ministry directive on the use of social media," he added.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.