A 'spot' for nature lovers in Penang

Sight to behold: One of the many species of dolphins making an appearance in Penang waters.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Lo Tern Chern
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - Here's another item to add on your "to do" list in Penang - dolphin watching.

Although there is no guaranteed sighting as it depends very much on the weather, travellers can take it as a chance to learn about the conservation of these endangered marine mammals.

Species such as the Irrawaddy dolphins, Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins, finless porpoise and to a lesser extent, the Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, have been spotted in Penang, mostly in the northwest of the island near Teluk Bahang, Teluk Aling and Sungai Pinang.

They are also occasionally seen swimming near the second Penang bridge.

This is according to Universiti Sains Malaysia's (USM) Centre for Marine and Coastal Studies (Cemacs), which has been monitoring the dolphin population in Penang for years.

Cemacs conservation biologist Dr Leela Rajamani said: "We estimate the population of Irrawaddy dolphins to be between 32 and 43, while the humpback dolphins have been seen as a pod of 20 to 50.

"Nature lovers can spot them by taking a boat out to Sungai Pinang in Balik Pulau," she said.

Leela said there was no best month for dolphin watching as the weather played a big role in their appearance.

However, she warned against unsupervised or mass tourist visits, especially when dealing with endangered species.

"These animals are present in small numbers and are already facing many threats on their survival.

"There should be a standard operating procedure for watching dolphins in terms of capacity," she said.

On Jan 1, Tourism Malaysia northern region director Ahmad Husni Ahmad Basri said habitats of the aquatic mammals had been found on the western coast of the Penang island.

"Along the coast from Teluk Bahang to Balik Pulau, we have found several spots of dolphin habitat. The Irrawaddy and bottlenose species feed on eel-tail catfishes by decapitating the catfish's head to avoid the skull spines.

"USM researchers are still conducting studies on the dolphins and we intend to have a tourist programme for dolphin sighting," he said.

"Tour packages to see them will be part of eco-tourism promotion which includes glamping and cycling in Balik Pulau," he said.

This year, Penang is anticipating more than 8.3 million tourist arrivals.

Penang Tourism Development, Arts, Culture and Heritage committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said the number would be an increase of 10 per cent from last year.

"Till November last year, Penang recorded 4.16 million international and 3.39 million domestic passenger traffic at the Penang International Airport," he said.

More about
malaysia nature marine life

TRENDING

Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it&#039;s as painful as childbirth
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it's as painful as childbirth
A look inside Virgin Voyages&#039; cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
A look inside Virgin Voyages' cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
Man allegedly dislocates woman&#039;s jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
Man allegedly dislocates woman's jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
Indonesian student jailed as Britain&#039;s worst rapist
Indonesian student jailed as Britain's worst rapist
Singaporean woman&#039;s wedding with &#039;ang moh&#039; husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea &amp; other deals this week
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week
Ian Fang stripped and groped by &#039;tai-tais&#039; for new drama
Ian Fang stripped and groped by 'tai-tais' for new drama
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg

SERVICES