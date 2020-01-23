Stringent screening of visitors to Johor

PHOTO: Screengrab/The Star/Asia News Network
Remar Nordin
Stephanie Lee
The Star/Asia News Network

KULAI - China tourists and tour operators entering Johor are now required to follow stringent health regulations, due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

State tourism, women, family and community development committee chairman Liow Cai Tung, who disclosed this, said the ruling also covered Malaysians returning from China.

She said the decision was made following a meeting between the Johor Health Department, Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry and the Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association.

"Anyone coming from China is now required to give his or her health information before coming here.

"Once they arrive in Johor through our 12 checkpoints, they are required to go through another health screening. Anyone who shows symptoms of the disease will be quarantined immediately, " she told reporters during a visit to the Senai International Airport with state education, health and human resources committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan yesterday.

She said the state government's main concern would be during the Chinese New Year celebrations as thousands of Malaysians living and working abroad were expected to come home.

"There is only one direct flight from Senai International Airport to Guangzhou in China but we do not know if the traveller might have transited from other Chinese cities including Wuhan.

"That is why it is important for the authorities here to conduct health screening on every traveller coming from China, " she said.

Aminolhuda said the state Health Department has placed health screening devices at all 12 entry points into Johor including at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, the Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex at the Causeway and at the Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar at the Second Link.

He said the department was monitoring the World Health Organisation's reports on the outbreak, adding there were no such cases reported in the state so far.

Among the countries that have detected the disease are Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines, Taiwan and United States.

In Kota Kinabalu, health officials have been placed at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport due to the coronavirus scare.

State Health and People's Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon said efforts were being taken to prevent the spread of this virus to Sabah.

Chinese tourists are among the top three visitors to Sabah.

More about
malaysia china virus Outbreaks and Epidemics Airports

TRENDING

Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Don&#039;t say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Don't say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Man jailed, caned after robbery involving sex ruse with wife
Man jailed, caned after robbery involving sex ruse with wife
Najib: I&#039;m not stupid
Najib: I'm not stupid
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display

SERVICES