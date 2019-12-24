Stripping swimsuit segment at Malaysian pageant only a piece of advice, says cop

PETALING JAYA - Asst Comm S. Shanmugamoorthy confirmed that he had advised the organiser of the Miss Astro Chinese International Pageant (Macip) 2019 to drop the swimsuit segment.

The Sentul OCPD clarified that it was not a directive but instead a piece of advice.

"I only advised them (the organiser) to drop the swimsuit segment.

"The advice was conveyed to the organiser by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL)," he said when contacted on Monday (Dec 23).

ACP Shanmugamoorthy stressed that he never stated to cancel and the advice was not binding.

"However, the organiser followed the advice. Don't make it an issue.

"I never stated (the organiser should) cancel as it is not under my jurisdiction. When I discovered the segment was there while evaluating the matter, I then advised them to remove it," he added.

ACP Shanmugamoorthy hoped that the situation is not blown out of proportion.

"Again it is only an advice, not a ban. In the end, it is a win-win situation for all involved," he said.

Macip had replaced the swimsuit segment with a "Let's Party" segment which saw the eight finalists wear denim shorts and see-through shirts over their swimsuits.